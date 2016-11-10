University of Nairobi (UON) community and the Kenyan engineers and technicians will enhance their Information and Communications Technology (ICT) skills by accessing free training and certification to boost employability in Kenya and African continent as a whole.

This is after the International Technology Company, Huawei, in partnership with UON launched Huawei Authorized Information and Network Academy (HAINA) at the C4DLab of the University in Nairobi on 10th November 2016.

C4DLab was founded to promote Innovation in the University and in the larger Kenyan and Africa community.

For some few years the C4DLab has been involved in: – Research, Technology, product development, Training,-Startups incubation and Technology community engagement.

“As a training platform, of some of the modern and latest technologies, we believe Kenyan students will benefit by getting new skills and being exposed to the latest technological advancements.” Dr. Tony Omwansa, Director, C4DLab – UON said during the launch of the Academy.

Huawei is among the leading international technology companies and through the partnership the students will get exposed to more skills and use the technological skills to build their new products and better their lives as business owners, organizational leaders and decisions makers.

Skills received from the Huawei academy will complement the training that the learners receive from traditional undergraduate and graduate degree programs.

“It is my hope that this initiative will grow and be a model of similar initiatives in the region.” Prof Mbithi, vice Chancellor UON said.