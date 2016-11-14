As Kenya prepares to host African Nations Championship in 2018, the national football team Harambee stars secured their 4th win in seven matches after 1-0 win over Mozambique Mambas in an internationally friendly match held at the Kasarani Stadium, on Saturday 12th November 2016.

Mathare United Midfielder gave the Stars a winning goal in the 15th minute of the first half giving the Kenya’s run to seven unbeaten matches since March 2016 where they lost 0-1 to Guinea Bissau.

Mozambique’s Mambas displayed their great technical skills although they were defeated by the stars. Skipper Elias Pembe from Mozambique almost caught Oluoch from Kenya off guard with a glanced header off a free kick in the 60th minute but he dint score as his shot went off the cross bar.

“Our team is good but we need to do more on building the game and retaining the ball”, Said Abel Xavier, Mambas’ Coach at Kasarani stadium, after the friendly match.

Stanley Okumbi, the Stars head Coach is recording a good job as he has registered third victory and four draws he took over.

“This win is good but we have to keep going as we have another match ahead we should concentrate on,” Coach Okumbi said.

Harambee Stars will play another friendly match with Liberia’s Lone Star on Tuesday 15th November 2016 at the same stadium.