Kenya’s ‘Harambee Stars’ will face Mozambique’s ‘Mambas’ in the first home friendly international match on Saturday 12th November 2016, before meeting Liberia’s ‘Lone star’ three days later on 15th Tuesday. Both matches will be at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi.

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama who is the hotspur midfielder for North London’s Tottenham is back to Kenya and will be leading the Kenyan team in the friendly match on Saturday.

However, Four players have pulled out of the Harambee Star’s squad for Saturday’ friendly match. The players include: – Belgian – based, Ayub Timbe, Striker Allan Wenga, Gor Mahia’s vice – captain Musa Mohammed and Paul Were.

Wanyama’s return to the teams camp in Kasarani, seems a big boost for the team’s coach, Stanley Okumbi as he uses the friendly matches in shaping up the team.

Okumbi named 12 foreign based players who will join their local counterparts ahead of the friendly matches during the FIFA calendar.

“I believe having a squad of young players with the likes of Wanyama and Wanga would be a good learning experience for the upcoming players.” Coach Okumbi said.

According to FIFA ranking, Mozambique is placed at position 95, while Liberia is ranked 104 and Kenya’s stars at position 85.