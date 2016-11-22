As Kenya moves towards achieving vision 2030, every citizen is yet to access clean water and adequate sanitation in the next 14 years.

There will be enhanced business partnership and innovation for sustainable water and sanitation provision in Kenya and the African continent.

This is after the official opening of the Kenya water week, themed “From Aid to Trade”, on 21st November 2016 at the KICC in Nairobi by the ministry of water and irrigation cabinet secretary Eugene Wamalwa.

The CS said that there were emerging fears of trans-boundary waters becoming a source of conflict as water becomes scarce relative to demand. Wamalwa however said that there is an emerging experience of cooperation on trans-boundary waters, supporting regional integration as a driver of growth.

It was the first of its kind in Kenya which brought together key stakeholders and leading development partners and practitioners from around the world including the European Union to deliberate of the water development agenda, strategies and implementation challenges.

Belgium is among the leading development partners and through the Prime Minister, Didier Reynders promised to continue supporting the needy counties in Kenya through funding their projects.

He further said that Mavoko Water Project had received funds to ensure adequate water supply for the community and more funds are yet to be released for Iten, Vihiga, and Kajiado among other projects.