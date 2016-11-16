In the past three matches Harambee stars have been winning by a solitary goal. The recent one was a 1-0 over Liberia’s Lone Stars on Tuesday 15th November 2016 at Kasarani Stadium. This has seen them go for eight unbeaten matches breaking the record for coach Stanley Okumbi whose take over a few months ago was surrounded in controversy.

Greece based Paul Were came in from a defense line that was not well arranged to slot the ball under Liberian custody whose defense line was calling for offside.

In the first five opening minutes, Liberia showed real danger through Anthony Laffor but his effort was lowered by Kenya’s Boniface Oluoch.

Although they were beaten, the Lone Stars’ coach James Debbah felt that Kenya needs to improve as he expected more from them. Kenya’s coach Okumbi also seemed a bit worried as he said that the team was creating more chances and scoring fewer goals.

Debbah insisted that it was an offside goal but admitted that match officials also make mistakes.

Despite recording a loss Debbah promised that his team will gradually improve. He also added that his team is new and if he had his real team Liberia would have won over Kenya as they did with Guinea Bissau.

“I am surprised that we lost by a goal. We will keep building the group and we will get the right team gradually, team building is not easy,” Debbah said.

Kenya is currently ranked 85 on the FIFA rankings.