The recent collapse of a building in the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in Lagos Nigeria has yet again created a platform to interrogate religion as a whole. From social media to other platforms of communication, a lot of questions have been raised about the role of religion and its implications on humanity.

For me it has also exposed how as a people we are not honest with ourselves and remain subjective. A young person who is my Facebook friend asked a simple question: ‘Why would people travel so far to receive a miracle’. Another young person said Pastor TB Joshua is a fake and that his renowned healing and deliverance is a scam just like Pastor Chris. For me I am more interested in the incidence rather than verifying if they are real or fake. My arguments is that everybody fellowships where they are convinced that they will get assistance. Religion remains a personal matter!

With all these accusations leveled at Prophet TB Joshua, I came to a conclusion that as a generation we know little about the evolution of religion and Christianity; the use of water did not start with TB Joshua. The Roman Catholic Church has from time immemorial used water and essence. The Zion Christian Church also uses water, encourages tea and coffee drinking and burning of newspapers etc. as their religious sacramental practices. People all over the world travel to various churches as per their preference and belief.

Three years ago people died in Mecca Saudi Arabia in a stampede and to my knowledge there was no similar hype regarding the incident. Our people still go to Italy to visit the Pope. Africans travel to the DRC to visit great African healers with others dying in the process. All this is religious conviction and belief coupled with conviction that the solution to their problems lies where they choose.

It is unfortunate that today South Africans are questioning why people travelled to Nigeria when our people die on the road to ZCC annually. Some come as far as Zambia and Malawi however no a call has ever been made for people to stop traveling to Moria. There was no call to reprimand others from traveling to Saudi Arabia.

It is strange that as Africans we are so anti-African leaders. If TB Joshua was white and not Nigerian there would be less talk. We would rather encourage people to go and visit the likes of Pastor TD Jakes in the USA than visit a religious leader on the African continent.

It is insensitive to insinuate that people who died in Nigeria deserved it. In our criticism of TB Joshua and his followers we must stop jumping into ill-informed conclusions about the reasons why the building collapsed. Let us wait for the conclusive report.

Africans turn to treat fellow Africans with contempt. We need to decolonize our minds and know that we are one. In the mist of all of this, we must also refuse to be dragged into feuds between pastors. We know others do not like Joshua because their members are said to be visiting him and donating a lot of money. Even giving remains a personal choice.

When people buy items from their various churches i.e tea and uniform from ZCC , Batches and uniform from International Pentecostal Holiness Church ( Ntate Modise church) non amongst us complain about it being a money-making scheme, but for a Nigerian Prophet it’s an issue. We must be conscious as a people, liberate ourselves and stop exposing our self-hate and short sighted analysis.

I repeat, if TB Joshua was white, living in a country somewhere in SADEC or in the western continent there wouldn’t be so much furore. Africans needs to be free to tolerate and support each other as African brothers and stop allowing the West to dictate to us. We need to accept that people travel to various pilgrims on a yearly bases and this will not stop.

Our condolences goes to the victims and families of the ‘Friday morning SCOAN massacre’, we are with them in spirit. We call for speedy resolution to the challenges facing Nigerians and the church as a whole. Families of victims must never feel guilty and ashamed that their parents, brothers and sisters died in SCOAN. The questions asked ‘why they went to SCOAN’ should not arise. The pain we fell is that lives are lost.

Rhulani Thembi Siweya is a Pan Africanist and writes for africaunmasked.co,za