On Monday 21st November 2016, officers from Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) led by Mr. Munene Mugambi with a search warrant raided the National Olympics Committee – Kenya (NOCK) vice – chairman’s home in Westlands Nairobi.

The raid was part of the ongoing investigations into the Rio Olympics saga that had seen embezzlement of funds believed to have been meant for the athletes at the game.

The NOCK vice – chair who is also the chair of the Kenya Swimming Federation, Ben Ekumbo was in his apartment when the officers came and after he refused to open his house, they were forced to break the door and forced their way into.

Boxes of Nike kit were discovered from Ekumbo’s house including the kitchen and the Nock vice chair is likely to be charged like the other officials who had accompanied the athletes to Brazil.

In late August, NOCK was disbanded by the Cabinet Secretary for Sports and Culture, Dr, Hassan Wario after pressure from the public and a directive from the President Uhuru Kenyatta over mismanagement of funds for the game by officials.

A probe team was then formed by Dr. Hassan to investigate the matter and the report was handed to the president who is due to release it.

The Kenyan athletes managed to win six gold medals, 6 silver and one bronze irrespective of the challenges they might have faced at the Rio Olympics.

Fresh NOCK elections are yet to be done before the end of the year following an order from the International Olympics Committee (IOC)