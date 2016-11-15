South Africa’s Springbok sevens emerged the winners of the Safland sevens tournament played the Dome Complex in Swakopmund Namibia on Sunday 13th November 2016 after they won 31 – 10 over Kenya’s rugby sevens team.

Kenya finished second by scoring two unconverted tries from Leonard Mugaisi as South Africa came out undefeated with five tries from Cecil Afrika, Dylan Sage, Siviwe Soyizwapi, Werner Kok, and Stephen Dippennar as Soyizwapi added three conversions.

South Africa won 29-0 over Zambia while Kenya came out from a 10-12 half time deficit to defeat Living Legends 31- 17 in the semifinal.

Earlier in pool play, Kenyans won second place as they lost their final match 0-22 to South Africa as they posted three wins:- 40-7 against South Africa’s Legends, 29-5 against Namibia and 24-5 against Germany.

Neil Powell, Springbok Sevens coach was impressed by the efforts of his team and praised for showing improvement.

Powell said that their encounter with Kenyans was a good opportunity and they had learnt a lot on where they are placed.

He also added that he was pleased as there were no serious injuries and the teams played well throughout the match.

Springbok sevens is set to have a one- day tournament in Cape Town, South Africa the next weekend and thereafter Coach Powell will name his final squad for the opening leg of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in Dubai in the following week.