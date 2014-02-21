VIPs at the memorial service of Nelson Mandela at the FNB Stadium just outside Soweto, Johannesburg, were stunned when Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe received a standing ovation from thousands of South Africans who had braved the torrential rains to honour their first black President.

Mugabe had not been expected to attend the memorial service in the first place. Initial reports had even said that he had not sent a message of condolence when Madiba died on 5 December 2013. But Mugabe and his wife were among the more than 100 presidents, prime ministers and dignitaries that attended the memorial service on 10 December 2013.

Mugabe had won Zimbabwe’s presidential elections five months earlier polling 61 percent of the votes, but several Heads of State sitting together with him at the memorial service did not recognise that victory.

They adored Mandela but hated Mugabe with a passion. The two were exact opposites. Mandela, a saint; Mugabe a brutal dictator once described as the third most evil man in the world after Saddam Hussein of Iraq and Osama bin Laden of Al Qaeda.

But here he was, a South African crowd cheering him and booing their own President, Jacob Zuma. To the crowd, Mugabe was a hero. They loved him for the very same reason that the West hated him- taking land from the whites and giving it to the majority.

Mugabe was revered by blacks for standing his ground despite concerted attacks from the most powerful countries in the world. He was the only contemporary African leader who had openly told the West to go hang, at one time telling British Prime Minister Tony Blair to “keep your England and I will keep my Zimbabwe”.

Mugabe had refused to budge despite more than a decade of sanctions but he was now a pariah, more like a skunk which leaves a bad smell long after it is gone. Today at 90, Mugabe hangs on. He even says his juniors should not talk about succession because “I am still there”.

Zimbabweans are being punished because of the sins of the West. Someone once said: “If you want to see Mugabe at his best, put him in a corner.” That is what the West did and continues to do. They have given Mugabe a reason to hang on to power, to prove himself, to prove to the world that the West cannot force him out of power.

The West committed a cardinal error. In Godfather III, Mafia don Michael Corleone tells his protégé Vincent Mancini, “Never hate your enemies, it affects your judgment.”

Western governments hate Mugabe so much that it has clouded their judgment. Instead of isolating and forcing him to step down, they have turned him into a national, regional and continental hero. His mission is to fight imperialism and “regime change.

Instead of saving poor Zimbabweans, the West has saddled Zimbabwe with Mugabe, who is legally in power until 2018. Yet, if the West had not meddled, had not seen everything through the Mugabe prism, he and his key rival, Morgan Tsvangirai, who is also hanging on to power despite calls from his lieutenants to step down, would both have been off the political scene by now.

The new constitution drafted in 2000 was meant to easy Mugabe out through the re-introduction of the post of Prime Minister but the West was blinded by its quest to get rid of Mugabe that it sponsored the organisations to campaign for the rejection of the new constitution arguing that it gave Mugabe too much power and another 10 years in office.

But if that constitution had been adopted with these “flaws” both Mugabe and Tsvangirai would have been out of the political scene before the 2013 elections. Instead, virtually the same constitution was adopted in 2013, saddling Zimbabweans with Mugabe, now 90, for another 9 years.

The West has made another major error. They misjudged the Zimbabwean public. They thought that it would swallow their propaganda. They even refused to accept that sanctions that they imposed on the country were hurting ordinary Zimbabweans, insisting they were hurting Mugabe and his lieutenants.

On the contrary, Mugabe and his lieutenants have thrived under sanctions, building mansions, driving the latest SUVs, and amassing companies. It pays more to belong to ZANU-PF than to join the opposition and this has sucked in the young people despite the generational gap because they can see the wealth being displayed by the individuals said to be under sanctions.