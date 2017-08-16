Global and local networks and communication service providers in Angola have for the past two years improved their services and connectivity and communication improved. This is through the Angola Cables, Angonix an Internet Exchange Point (IXP) based in Luanda which allows global and local networks such as Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) to interconnect directly to exchange Internet traffic. Due to its growth Angonix is the 3rd largest African IXP as it has become a competitive force in Angola and the sub – Saharan region.

Angonix has 17 members including leading financial institutions, cable and satellite companies, ISPs, mobile phone operators and various communications service providers operating on the continent.

Darwin Costa, project manager at Angonix, explains how their service provider a physical access point through which major networks with their own Autonomous System Numbers can connect and exchange traffic. As a neutral IXP, Angonix allows content to be localized at greatly reduced per-bit delivery costs and offers improved routing efficiency. Its commercial offering features peering Ports of 1G Ethernet and 10G Ethernet, with speeds of 1000Mbps and 10 000Mbps, respectively.

Costa further said that the organization is seeing in improving Internet access in Africa, “With a suite of strategic communications assets on the continent, Angola Cables will become the only carrier able to directly connect networks from the Americas and Europe to the third largest platform in Africa, Angonix. Remote peering services will soon be launched whereby peering ports on Angonix will be available in other markets.” Said Costa.

Costa adds that the growth of Angonix has exceeded even the most optimistic of forecasts. “Our growth is an indication of how ripe the continent is for digital growth.”

Angonix acts as bridge between Africa and the rest of the world by providing a carrier – neutral Internet hub to interconnect global networks, network operators, content providers and other organizations with their own Autonomous System Number.

Angola is now emerging as growing tech hub on the African continent.