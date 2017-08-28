Barca signs Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund

Barcelona have gone ahead to sign Borrusia Dortmund forward Ausmane Dembele as Neymar ‘s replacement.

Dembele signed a 5 year deal contract at Nou camp becoming for an initial fee of £96.8m which is expected to rise up to £135.5m becoming the second ever expensive player in history of football after Neymar’ s 200 million who signed for Paris St. Germain (PSG) from Barcelona.

After the loss of their key player to PSG Barcelona have been on the market looking for Neymar’s replacement. They were linked with several players like Philippe Coutinho of Liverpool, Angel Di Maria of PSG and Paulo Dybala of Juventus before they eventually settled on Dembele.

The player expressed his happiness after signing for the club saying that it has always been his dream to play for the big club like Barcelona as he looks forward for a good future in the club.

Dembele was signed to Borrusia Dortmund in May 2016 from Rennes of France. He scored 10 league goals last season for the club, won German super cup and helped his club reach quarter finals of champions’ league. In national team level he had played for France national team in 2016 against England where he scored on his debut in which France won 3-2 against England.

