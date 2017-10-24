Real Madrid star and Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo has been named the best player in male category in the world by the world football governing body FIFA in a ceremony held in London on Monday.

Cristiano aged 32 turned in another remarkable battle for Madrid in 2016-17 leading the Blancos to a La Liga and champions League twice, including his support in the champions league final against Juventus.

In last term’s La Liga Ronaldo scored 25 times and added 12 goals in the champions League to complete another wonderful goal scoring season. He also led his country, Portugal to win the EUFA cup, his first ever silver trophy for Portugal.

The award is Cristiano’s second in succession after winning it again last year. This award is the second edition of the best FIFA Football Awards. It is not the same as the Ballon d’Or, which has been awarded by France Football magazine for more than 60 years. FIFA terminated its relationship with that honor. The governing body instead introduced the Best FIFA Football Awards, of which Ronaldo received its main prize in January 2016.

Cristiano is also expected to win the Ballon d’Or award this year. If he wins he will match Lionel Messi who has won it five times.

Coaches and Current captains from each FIFA men’s national team, a journalist from every region represented by a national team and fans from internationally registered in the governing website aided in selecting the winner.

On the other hand in other Awards, Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud took the best goal of 2016-17 award, Real Madrid head Zinedine Zidane won the coach of the year award prize, and Juventus old serving Gianluigi Buffon was given the Best FIFA Goalkeeper of the year award.

Cristiano Ronaldo secures best male player of the year award was last modified: by