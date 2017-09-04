Egypt finalizes deal with Russia for first nuclear plant

written by Zambezian September 4, 2017
Egypt finalizes deal with Russia for first nuclear plant

CAIRO — Russian media say Egypt has finalized a deal to build a nuclear power plant with funding from Moscow after nearly two years of negotiations.

The reports Monday came after Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in China, where they were attending a summit.

The nuclear plant will be built in Dabaa, about 130 kilometers (80 miles) northwest of Cairo on the Mediterranean coast.

Egypt’s presidency says el-Sissi has invited Putin to Egypt to mark the start of construction.

In 2015, Egypt signed an agreement with Russia to build a four-reactor power plant. It will receive a $25 billion Russian loan to cover 85 percent of the plant, with a capacity of 4,800 MW. (AP)

Comments
Share
Pin
Share
Stumble
+1
Shares 0
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Zambezian.com delivers latest breaking news and information on the top stories, weather, business, entertainment, politics, and more. Emphasis on Southern African and SADC member countries.

Related Articles

Kenya says major wind power line to be...

The Latest: McConnell looking to salvage health care...

DBSA announces Financing of 21 Renewable Energy Projects