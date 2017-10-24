Everton fires head coach Ronald Koeman

Everton football club has fired their head coach Ronald Koeman. A 5-2 home defeat by arsenal was the last game which the coach was in charge of the Toffees.

A statement that read from the Everton Football club released on Monday confirmed the sacking of Koeman.

In their latest last 9 matches the club only managed to win just 2 matches. Despite the huge amount of money the club spent in buying new players this season the club has performed below the average and currently they are sitting on the 18th position.

Most Everton fans had hopes that the coach will lead their club to at least finish among the top four, in order to qualify for champions league after an impressive performance last season. But with the departure of their lead striker last season Lomel Lukaku it has became difficult for the current strikers even with the signing of Wayne Rooney from Manchester united to score even half of the goals scored by Lukaku last season.

Koeman aged 54 won 19 and lost 16 of his 47 highest level games at the steering edge. He is the 3rd Premier League manager to get the blow in 2017- 18 coming after fellow countryman Frank de Boer’s exit from Palace and Craig Shakespeare’s expulsion at Leicester City.

The former Everton head David Moyes had been associated with a return to the Goodison Park just before the highly predicted exit of Ronald Koeman.

The next 3 matches for Everton are even more tough as they will be all away matches from Goodison Park. First they will visit Chelsea on Wednesday for league cup action then they will be away to Leicester before they fly to France to face Lyon on a Europa league fixture.

