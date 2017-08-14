NAIROBI – Kenya finished second after United States in the 2017 IAAF London World Championships that ended on Sunday by securing 11 medals with 5 gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze.

Hellen Obiri 5000M Silver medalist gave Kenya a smile of victory in the evening of Sunday in the women’s 5000M title where later Elijah Manangoi concluded the championship with a gold in men’s 1,500M final.

However it was a drop in performance by the Kenyan team who were top in the Beijing Medal standings in 2015 where team Kenya had won 16 medals: 7 gold, 6 silver and 3 bronze.

The 2017 championship that commenced on the 4th day of August and lasted for more than one week in London saw Kenya’s Paul Tanui open the championship with a bronze in the men’s 10000M race on the first day as Agnes Jebet added another bronze in the women’s 10000M the following day.

The 2011 and 2013 Women’s marathon champion Edna Kiplagat secured silver on the 3rd day in the women’s race as Geoffrey Kirui gave Kenya first gold in the men’s race.

Faith Chepnge’tich gave the nation another gold in the Women’s 1500M on the 4th day while Conseslus Kipruto followed it up with victory in the men’s 3000M steeplechase on the 5th day of the championship. Kipyegon Bett won bronze in the men’s 800M on the same day.

However Hyvin Kiyeng dropped her tittle to settle for bronze in the women’s 3000M steeplechase.

America emerged top defeating Kenya where Emma Coburn and Courtney Frerichs shocked the championships by sweeping a 1-2 victory in women’s 3000m’s steeplechase offering a blow to Kenya.

United States emerged top of the 2017 medal table with 30 medals: 10 gold, 11silver, and 9 bronze.