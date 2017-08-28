Kenya joins other African nations in the ban of plastic bags

Nairobi – As Kenya moves towards vision 2030, there are some challenges the nation is facing yet to be solved. Environmental conservation being one of the challenges a step by the ministry to ban plastic bags is a welcome by many citizens.

Kenya has joined other nations across the continent and the world to ensure a better cleaner and healthy nation for all. In February the cabinet secretary for the ministry of Environment, Judy Wakhungu announced the ban on use, manufacture and importation of plastic bags which was published on Kenya gazette to take effect in 6 months time.

Supermarkets and other shops use plastic bags in their daily packing of clients’ items in Kenya. However the government gave a directive that by 28th August plastic bag ban takes effect and anyone who was found going against the directive will face a fine of up to 4 million shillings or 4 year term imprisonment.

Kenyans are urged to embrace alternatives including cloth, sisal, papyrus, gunny among other bio- degradable bags for packaging to save the environment. Many leaders and other citizens across the country have applauded the ban saying it will help keep the environment clean. Fisherman and residents near the lakes are happy with the move which they say will save the lives of the marine family. Wildlife workers and tourists’ guides see the move as a great achievement for the tourists as the plastic bags have been endangering the wildlife environment making it unsafe for tourists.

As the plastic bag ban takes effect over 90 million plastic bags are being used every month by major supermarkets and shops across the country and many of them end up in large quantity in litter bins every day. About 70% of litter around the capital city is composed of plastic bags. Some leaders from counties have welcomed the move promising to support the government to ensure their counties are clean.

The first plastic bag ban was in 1993 in Denmark, where its usage dropped by about 60% due to heavy charges that were imposed on usage.