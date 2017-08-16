Nairobi – It is past eight days since Kenya made history of the general election which was awaited eagerly by many especially from the international world. On 8th August voters lined up in various polling stations across the country and peacefully cast their votes with hope of getting their best leader out of their democratic rights.

However, barely 48 hours after the counting of the votes that began late evening after the voting exercise was concluded, Opposition leader Raila Odinga who was the ruling party’s main rival in the ballot dismissed the results that were transmitted from the national tallying centre to the IEBC website and Televisions screens as they placed President Uhuru ahead of him saying that IEBC system was hacked.

Mr. Odinga urged his supporters not to accept the results which led to press conferences with the electoral body whose chair urged the nation not to rush into decisions since tallying was still ongoing as more votes were still being counted.

On Friday, 11th August the elections commission’s Chair, Mr. Wafula Chebukati, declared President Kenyatta the winner where he garnered 8,203,290 which is 54 % of the total votes cast against Odinga’s 6,762,224 which is 44%, an announcement that led violence eruption in the country especially in the Opposition’s strongholds.

During a press briefing, the opposition party insisted of rigging thus saying they will not accept the results saying they will give the next course of action on Tuesday 15th August which was later postponed to Wednesday. Throughout the week there was much tension as many residents especially in the capital remained worried about the opposition’s next step where few businesses remained closed as things returned to normal gradually.

On Wednesday 16th August the opposition party, NASA gave out their next move saying they will challenge President Kenyatta’s re- election in the Supreme Court. In a press statement that was led at the Okoa Kenya offices in Nairobi, according to the statement, the electoral commission declared Kenyatta the winner before all form 34As, which are the signed forms from the polling stations, were tallied.

NASA said they are ready to show the world what transpired in the fraud further saying that President Kenyatta was a ‘computer generated leader’, saying that they have enough evidence that the election was rigged in favour of President Uhuru.

Leaders both locally and internationally and many residents have commended Mr. Odinga’s move saying he followed the right route that will see peace in the nation instead of calling for mass action which would have caused more violence and hence leading to more deaths in Kenya.

This year’s elections seemed tough and tense like a decade ago where violence erupted and left more than 1000 people death and more than 600,000 displaced making history in Africa.

In this year’s election many came out to preach for peace and calmness although few places witnessed disorder after President Kenyatta was announced the winner which led to more than 20 deaths including a 6 month old baby and 9 yr old child, which was condemned by many, but the security, clergy, leaders and many residents came out and advocated for peace and patience.

In 2013’s elections Mr. Odinga also petitioned a case in the Supreme Court to challenge election of President Kenyatta but the petition failed.

The nation remains peaceful and calm as all eyes switch to the Chief Justice’s desk at the Supreme Court. The court will determine the case two weeks from the date of filing the petition and the court’s decision will be final. The court will either defend the commission’s announcement thus Kenyatta proceed to be sworn in as the president or nullify the results, leading to fresh elections in sixty days time after the court’s decision.