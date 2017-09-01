Kenya Supreme Court declare presidential results null and void

Nairobi – Kenya’s Supreme Court on Friday nullified August presidential results where more than 15 million Kenyans participated in casting their votes.

The two key candidates battling to become Kenya’s president – The incumbent, President Uhuru Kenyatta leader of Jubilee party and opposition leader Raila Odinga of National Super Alliance (NASA). Both leaders have sharply contrasting visions for Kenya’s future.

The exercise was peaceful through the poling centers with every voter filled with hope for the best in the nation. After three days of counting, the electoral body declared president Kenyatta the winner where he had secured 8,203,290, 54 % of the total votes cast against Odinga’s 6,762,224 which is 44% according to the system which was denied by Mr. Odinga.

This declaration was not well received by NASA leaders and their supporters who had sworn to stage mass protest but later agreed to resolve the electoral dispute court after been urged by world leaders.

The nation remained peaceful after this as all eyes went to the Supreme Court. After filing the petition, a six-judge bench started the hearing on 29th August where lawyers from the electoral body, ruling party and Opposition had their chances to expressing their evidence and views.

After three days of hearing the judges made their verdict by upholding the opposition’s petition stating that the elections were not conducted according to the constitution thus nullifying President Kenyatta’s re-election bid where two judges dissented while four, including the Chief Justice and his deputy supported the petition.

Justice David Maraga said IEBC’s election exercise had various illegalities affecting the integrity of the polls. The chief justice announced that fresh elections will be held within 60 days.

“Election is a process and not an event. After considering the totality of the entire evidence, we are satisfied that the elections were not conducted in accordance to the dictates of the Constitution and the applicable principles,” Chief justice David Maraga said as the court ruled that President Kenyatta was not validly elected on the august polls.

The court’s verdict is a huge win for the NASA leader and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka and the party’s supporters.

At 72 years old, Mr. Odinga who has spent years as a political prisoner has promised Kenyans that he will only stay for one term if elected.

Few celebrations were observed in NASA’s strongholds following the court’s decision.

In 2013, Mr. Odinga filed a similar petition in court but he lost as the court stated there was no valid evidence to justify his petition.

Kenyans will return to the polls to elect their president in 60 days as per the constitution’s Act.

President Kenyatta addressed the nation from state house a few hours after the court’s ruling saying he respected the decision though he was not satisfied.

He urged his supporters and all Kenyans to keep peace as they prepare to go back to the ballot. The president was not present in court when the ruling was done and was not found at fault of any election irregularities.

In their ruling the Supreme Court warned that the 60 days within which a new election must be held will bring tension and anxiety, and the restraint of leaders and credibility of the new election will be paramount.