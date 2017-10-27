Kenya’s repeat election tainted by street protests and boycott

NAIROBI – The Kenya Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) said on Thursday that 35, 564 polling stations opened for the election out of the 40, 883 in the 47 counties nationwide. The commission says fewer than 34% of registered voters took part in Thursday’s re-run of the presidential election.

The fresh repeat poll has left at least five people died and many injured following violent street protests against the polls in some of the opposition strongholds.

The opposition leader Raila Amollo Odinga who was the main rival of the president in the flesh election withdrew from the race claiming the electoral body was not in a position to deliver a free, fair and credible elections. This was after the supreme court nullified the August presidential elections citing irregularities and illegalities.

The leader of the NASA political coalition had requested his supporters to boycott the elections soon after withdrawing from the election. Days before the election date there had been demonstrations in the opposition strongholds claiming there will be no elections unless the electoral body fulfilled NASA’s irreducible minimum demands necessary for a free , fair, credible and accountable election.

However the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and the ruling party urged the voters to come out and vote on 26th October.

The exercise proceeded well in the ruling party’s strongholds but violence erupted on the opposition strongholds as demonstrators took to the streets to block the exercise from taking place though the opposition leader had requested them to stay at home and hold prayers on the voting day. The voter turnout was very low in most parts of the country including the ruling party’s strongholds down on the initial poll in August, when nearly 80% of the electorate voted.

Questions have emerged over the credibility of the elections that was boycotted by a large part of the 19 million registered voters. The turn out has been perceived by many as a referendum against the ruling Jubilee government led by Uhuru Kenyatta.

Voting has been suspended until Saturday in four areas where opposition supporters clashed with police.

The opposition party disregarded the repeat presidential poll and accused the government of ‘targeting’ the Nyanza region which is the main supporter of Mr. Odinga. They described the election as a sham where the ruling party failed to reach a large number of voter turn out.

Mr Odinga had wanted the repeat ballot to be held at a later date, but a bid to delay the election re-run fell apart after only two of seven Supreme Court judges attended a hearing on Wednesday.

Mixed reactions have been received from both opposition and the ruling party about the events revolving around the polls as many including the religious leaders advocate for peace during the period when there is tension. Many business operators and other citizens have complained of a deteriorating economy in the country due to the political situation.

