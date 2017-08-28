Multichoice Kenya reduces DStv subscription rates for TV viewers

Entertainment is a powerful way to tell stories that open people’s minds, bring them together around shared passions and connect people to new realities. Multichoice Kenya, a video and entertainment company has moved forward to ensure that their clients in Kenya enjoy maximum entertainment with an affordable price. This is through the reduction of DStv subscription prices effective on 1st September 2017.

Speaking during a press conference in Nairobi on Tuesday 29th August 2017, Multichoice Kenya managing director, Eric Odipo said the reduction in price was due to the tough economic times in which most of their customers are living. He further added that the business is ever – cognizant of the clients’ need to access quality content.

“We will do our part by adjusting the rates of the DStv packages to make them more affordable while adding more value. We will provide best local and international entertainment as a reward for the customer’s ongoing loyalty and support”, Odipo said during the announcement.

Mr. Odipo added that the company will continue reviewing prices from season to season with considerations on the economic conditions of the operations.

The new DStv rates will now be a drop in 3.42% for Premium, 4.25% for Compact plus, 9.86% for Compact and 9.52% for Access packages.

The entertainment company recently made further steps towards achieving the best for the clients by providing La Liga games to the DStv family package alongside great family lifestyle and kiddies programming.

The airing of Floyd Mayweather Versus Conor McGregor fight live on 27th August by DStv alongside the coverage on international football leagues is another great mover by multichoice in the entertainment industry.