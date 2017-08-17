Hate speech is a species of terrorism and the government of Nigeria will take any intimidation of a population by words or by speech as terrorism and will not be tolerated. Nigeria acting president Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, warned the citizens against hate speech saying that the Federal Government has drawn the line on hate speech as he cautioned leaders and citizens against words that promote violence against an individual or group.

Speaking at the National Economic Council (NEC), National Security Retreat at the Banquet Hall of the State House in Abuja Nigeria on 17th August 2017, Prof. Osinbajo called upon all business, religious and political leaders to hold arms together and condemn the strongest possible terms of hate speech in Nigeria urging them not to be silent about the matter.

“Hate speech and the promotion of the same throughout history from Nazi Germany and the extermination of Jews to the Rwandan genocide succeeded in achieving their barbarous ends by the silence of influential, voices from the aggressor communities. When leaders in communities that speak in such a manner as to create dissension or to intimidate a population are quiet, they do a great disservice to our unity and nation.” Prof. Osinbajo said.

In his speech, Osinbajo stated that the Buhari administration focuses on key issues of Security, Economy and fight against corruption and further sees hate speech as a cause of insecurity.

Insecurity will make the nation struggle to attract the investments, domestic or foreign which help in job creation and prosperity of the people of Nigeria. When jobs are hard to find and keep, people will be more susceptible to the lure of criminal activity thus governments that are serious in fighting crime ought to fight poverty seriously.

Corruption and insecurity is a major challenge in Nigeria. Prof. Osinbajo explained how North Eastern of the country fell at the risk of falling completely into the hand of Boko Haram due to corruption in where the troops were robbed of the resources and morale needed to fight and defeat terrorists.

“Regarding this all-important issue of security in Nigeria, we all know what the issues are. In our lives as politicians and as elites; in our security meetings and confidential briefings, in news reports and editorials in the media, we are all daily confronted by the disturbing reality of Nigeria’s security situation.” Osinbajo explained.

He urged the chief security in the country’s states to use technology and internet to fight conflict and war and take the matter of corruption and security serious and get rid of terrorists, insurgents, warmongers, secessionists and peddlers of hate speech.

Osinbajo invited the Federal and state governments to join hands to promote peace and security regardless of their differences to create positive change in the lives of the Nigerians. He sees security as a collective enterprise, requiring the harmonization of efforts from all three tiers and branches of Government, and from the private sector, civil society and indeed the general public as well.

“We will not relent in our vision to ensure a secure country, in which all citizens can confidently aspire to achieve their dreams and ambitions. I am confident that today will mark an important milestone in the achieving that vision”. Read Osinbajo’s closing words at the forum.