Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi met in Washington on Wednesday with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Nyusi is in the US capital to attend the US-Africa Business Summit.

The Mozambican head of state had previously met with Tillerson when he was head of the Exxon oil company and visited Mozambique last year.

During his stay in the US capital Nyusi also has scheduled meetings with the Secretary of Commerce, Wilbur Ross, and leaders of private companies, including the oil company ANADARKO.

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) today encouraged the President of Mozambique to work with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to reform the country, the statement said.

Meanwhile, USAID Adviser Thomas Staal “encouraged Mozambique to continue working with the IMF on economic reform.”

In a statement issued after a meeting with the American President, Stall said that both “also discussed the need to increase domestic financing for the health system”