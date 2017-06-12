Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Monday left Maputo for the United States, where he will make an official visit from Tuesday to Thursday.

He is scheduled to attend the 11th US-Africa Business Summit, which is convened by the Corporate Council on Africa. This is a trade association set up in 1993 to promote business and investment between the US and African countries.

Nyusi is also due to meet with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and other members of the US government, as well as economic and financial institutions.

A press release from the President’s office said that the visit arises “in the context of consolidating and deepening the existing relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries in the bilateral and international spheres. It will be an opportunity to define strategies to strengthen political, economic and business relations”.

At Maputo airport on Monday morning, after Nyusi had left, the deputy head of the US mission, Bryan Hunt, told reporters that the Mozambican government hopes to attract American companies to invest in such areas as agriculture, mineral resources, transport and fisheries.

“The President will have the opportunity to talk to various American business people about all the sectors in which he hopes to attract investment to Mozambique”, said Hunt. “We are sure that his message will be very well received by our private sector, and we hope that he will return with various projects that will be implemented here”.

After leaving the United States, Nyusi will then make a state visit to Cuba.

Source: AIM