Preferences for Africa telecoms operators in communication development

The communication industry is now shifting away from simple communication services delivery to becoming digital service providers (DSPs) that power their customer’s digital lifestyles. This is due to the challenges they face contributing to digital disruption.

Easily accessible broadband internet, popular over the top (OTT) services such as WhatsApp and changing consumer needs are the main factors affecting Africa telecoms operators (telcos).

Though they have developed much profit for the last two decades, telco operators will lose out USD 386 billion between 2012 and 2018 because of the Over the – top VoIP services cannibalizing voice revenues – according to Ovum.

Telco now resolves to create brands built on practical usefulness, reliability, innovation, cost, and entertainment in order to capture customers’ minds. They have now shifted to creating new revenue opportunities that will allow them to sell business and lifestyle services at higher margins other than looking for revenue – generating customers as they used to for the past two decades.

Telco operators in the African continent are faced with an urgent need to fast-track digital transformation to meet the challenges posed by the new business and consumer environment. Few digital transformation priorities have emerged including, customer improvement experience, Big Data and real-time analytics, Effective workforce engagement and Enabling machine learning capabilities to drive innovation among others.

Telcos opts to personalized engagement across any device all round other than customer relationship management (CRM). According to a global EY telecoms industry study,82% of telcos consider customer experience (CX) management as a top three (3) priority for the industry. The increasing demand for personalization has given rise to the development of unique experiences delivered to match individual customers’ interests.

Telcos need a platform that can integrate all channels and provide a single accurate view of a customer. And by leveraging analytics to improve product development, telcos can enable smarter selling by increasing the relevance of their offer based on individual customer behavior.

The role of big data in business cannot be underestimated with where over 40 billion devices are expected to be connected by 2020. According to the Mobile World Congress, 74% of telco operators believe that the ability to manage big data is a major differentiator in the digital economy. The economic impact is estimated at USD 4 – 11 trillion by 2025.

Telcos have a key role to play, as they are uniquely positioned to bridge physical and digital assets. With the Internet of Things (IoT) taking grasp, telcos should latch on to become enablers of innovation by leveraging their network assets for connectivity purposes. By adopting cutting-edge in-memory computing platforms, telcos can also leverage big data from mobile devices, sensors, usage patterns, social media, and geo- location to create a single integrated data set that can inform improved business processes and create optimal customer experiences. This can also drive real-time insights and unlock new revenue streams. As sensors and IoT devices become increasingly common and affordable, this capability gets amplified.

According to PwC millennial will constitute more than 50% of the workforce by 2020. Workforce management is essential for Africa telcos due to the digital skills shortage. Many operators do business in multiple countries, across various languages, and under different sets of regulations. Organizational complexity is driving up costs while slowing down progress.

Telcos that digitise their workforce gain the benefit of total workforce management supported by advanced analytics. As machine learning becomes more pervasive, manual transaction work in areas such as procurement, inventory management, and payment processing become digitized, requiring access to real-time analytics in order to support rule-based decision-making. And with real-time information available, field technicians, store employees, and customer service representatives are able to deliver personalized services, exceeding customer expectations.

The market value estimates at of USD 47 billion by 2020 according to the IDC, making machine learning to bring in new innovation capabilities and improved operations to data-heavy industries around the world, spanning from supply chain to retail to telecoms.

New operational efficiencies can be achieved through machine learning by automating tasks and speeding up time – to – resolution. Operators should take a platform approach to ensure they have the tools to innovate quickly and deploy machine learning solutions at speed and scale.

Forty percent of the potential locked within IoT demands interoperability between IoT systems, which requires a strong platform according to McKinsey’s recent report. SAP Leonardo is a digital innovation platform that brings together breakthrough technologies such as machine learning, IoT, analytics, big data, and block chain, all integrated to the in-memory SAP Cloud Platform. It enables telcos to launch new innovations at scale while unlocking additional revenue opportunities from historical data and processes, and helps to redefine business models at a time when the industry needs it most.

