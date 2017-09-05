Proflight Zambia airline celebrates 2nd anniversary with a fare reduction

The month of September will offer great opportunity for citizens of Zambia and other clients flying between Lusaka and Durban who will enjoy affordable and faster flights. This is after the Proflight Zambia airline, based in Lusaka on 5th September, reduced its fares to $50 per person one way plus airport taxes on all Tuesday flights to celebrate its 2nd anniversary for Lusaka – Durban route.

The airline has introduced the discount package as part of its efforts to encourage travel between the two cities in recognition of the strategic economic importance of links between Lusaka and Durban in developing trade within the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region thus championing development efforts in the region.

Preflight’s director of government and Industry Affairs, Capt. Philip Lemba, said that the discounts will help increase economic, corporate and tourism activities between the two countries. He further added that airline seeks to fly the Zambian flag high in the region by playing a role boosting trade in the Southern African region.

Capt. Lemba urged SMEs and corporate houses to take advantage of the offer to boost their economic activities between the two economic centers of southern Africa.

“We are pleased that Proflight Zambia is actively involved in the transformation of Zambia as a preferred transit point in the region and we believe that such attractive fare will positively achieve this.” Capt. Lemba said.

Proflight flies direct from Lusaka to Durban three times a week. The two-and-a-half-hour flight departs from Kenneth Kaunda International Airport at 08:15 on Sundays and 09:50 on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and returns from Durban at 11:25 on Sundays and 13:00 on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

