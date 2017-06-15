Blessings and Favour were born through a normal delivery in September 2014, physically connected to each other, their lower spines and rump, were fused together making them share an excretory opening.

The Siamese twins, who were admitted to the Specialized Surgical Paediatric Ward at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) early September 2014, were discharged from the hospital on Thursday 15th June 2017.

On the 1st day of November last year Paediatric Surgeon Fred Kabuni led a team of about 60 specialists comprising of neurosurgeons and plastic surgeons among other health experts into the operating theatre of Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH). They came out after 23 hours with historical successful operation of the two girls which made their mother along other Kenyans hail the doctors as they made history in East Africa.

Blessings and Favour continued to stay in hospital for about eight months after the historic surgery to allow them develop sufficient muscles and gain strength through the help of the health care at the hospital.

During their stay at hospital they were allowed to only go out on 14th February this year, which was Valentine’s Day where they went for a treat at the Kenya Wildlife Service Animal Orphanage in Nairobi.

“It has been a long but successful journey for the two girls and we have learnt lessons from their stay at the hospital for nearly 700 days, but we thank God for all” , Said Simon Ithai the Communications Manager, KNH during a briefing at the Accident and Emergency Unit of the hospital.

Paediatric surgeon Fred Kabuni said that there will be reviews done every three months to assess the progress of the girls.

Their mother Ms Caroline Mukiri could not hid her happy smile as she received gifts from the hospital and friends as they happily left for home after a long stay at the hospital.