Every citizen lives with a vision of seeing a healthy nation in future free from daily medical challenges. As African continent and the world moves towards achieving this goal various stakeholders in the health sector join hands with the Association of Medical Councils of Africa (AMCOA) annually to exchange knowledge as well as expertise on various medical challenges within the African continent.

This year’s 21st annual conference held in South Africa hosted by the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) will see more than 100 delegates from more than 20 countries joining hands with the theme “Technology and Medical Regulation in the 21st Century”

The conference will focus on the advancement of technology and its future in the medical field with key themes including Medical technology from the stethoscope to the robot doctor, regulation across Jurisdictions, Regulations of Electronic or Digitized medicine, Telemedicine, Uses Social Media in Healthcare, Modernization of regulation in relation to team based delivery care, Technology in chronic care and Litigation –Who is liable? The doctor or the machine?

The diverse programme involving both International, African and local speakers will underpin AMCOA’s purpose – to support medical regulatory authorities in Africa in the protection of the public interest by promoting high standards of medical education, registration and regulation, and facilitating the ongoing exchange of information among medical regulatory authorities.

Kenya is among the countries attending the 5 day event from 21st – 25th July in Cape Town, South Africa. Kenya’s delegates include those from , Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board (KMPDB) Nursing Council of Kenya (NCK), Kenya Medical Association (KMA) among others.

Other countries present include: – South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Ghana, Lesotho, Malawi, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Seychelles, Sudan, Swaziland, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Liberia among other nations.

The event was opened on 21st August at the Spier Wine Estate Western Cape by the president of AMCOA who is also the chairman of KMPDB, Prof George Magoha, who welcomed the delegates from across the continent and the world to the health workshop.

‘It is my honour to welcome you my fellow colleagues and delegates to the 21st AMCOA conference. In line with AMCOA mission, the conference shall facilitate ongoing exchange of information amongst regulatory authorities within the region as well as develop protocols for management of technology in medical regulation.” Prof Magoha said as he welcomed the members for the conference at the Spier Wine Estate Western Cape in South Africa.

Dr.Tebogo Kgosietsile Solomon Letlape the President Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA), who were the hosts, also took his time to express his gratitude to those who attended.