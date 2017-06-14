

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (all times local): 9:50 a.m. The office of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise confirms that he has been shot in the hip and is undergoing surgery. The Louisiana Republicans is in stable condition at a Washington hospital. The statement says that before the surgery Scalise was “in good spirits and spoke to his wife by phone.” He praised the efforts of U.S. Capitol Police and other first responders. Scalise was shot in Alexandria, Virginia as congressional Republicans practiced for the annual congressional baseball game. 9:50 a.m. The police chief in Alexandria, Virginia, has confirmed that five people were taken to hospitals after a gunman opened fire during a congressional baseball practice. Michael L. Brown wouldn’t identify them or give their conditions. He said Capitol Police were on the scene and returned fire. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among those shot during the baseball practice in suburban Washington on Wednesday morning. The police chief said nothing to shed light on the motive for the shooting. He said the FBI has joined the investigation. 9:41 a.m. US Capitol Police say they have ‘robust police presence’ around the Capitol, but the building is still open after the shooting in Virginia. Rep. Steve Scalise, a number of aides and Capitol Police officers were shot during a congressional baseball practice. In a statement, the Capitol Police say, “Out of an abundance of caution, the USCP has deployed a robust police presence throughout the Capitol Complex.” The statement does not mention any of the victims by name. The statement says, “The incident involved a member of Congress and USCP personnel.” The Capitol Police say they are “investigating a shooting that occurred off Capitol Grounds.” 9:30 a.m. Texas Rep. Roger Williams says a member of his staff was shot at the baseball practice in Virginia where Rep. Steve Scalise was wounded. In a statement Wednesday, Williams said that at about 7 a.m. a gunman arrived at the practice and opened fire. Williams said he was not shot but that a member of his staff was and is receiving medical attention. Williams said the gunman has been detained. Williams, who is one of the coaches, said the Republican baseball team holds its practice every morning at 6:30 a.m. at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park in Alexandria, Virginia.

