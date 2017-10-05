Thierry Henry to visit Kenyan fans in December

Former Arsenal and France football icon, Thierry Henry is set to visit Kenya in December this year.

The news about his visit was announced on Tuesday by Guinness which portrayed a major new partnership with the legendary footballer that will give the company an opportunity to work with him.

The visitation will see an honor of the distinctive passion of African fans and their Made of Black Spirit and give Kenyan football fans the chance to meet the former Gunners forward.

EABL which is the mother company of Guiness will give football fans, between October 18th to December 2017, a chance to meet Thierry Henry in an exciting new consumer promotion – Be a Front Row Fan. Kenyans will have a chance to join Henry in the eventual fan zone experience when he visits the country.

Speaking on the partnership, Thierry Henry said he was excited to be working with a globally renowned brand like Guinness and relates to the black campaign.

“This will be my first visit to Kenya and I have heard a lot about the huge passion of football there. I can’t wait to arrive and meet all the dedicated football fans and hear their stories” said Thierry

Henry is famous for his time at the English Premier League club where he was part of the team that won two league titles and three FA Cups as well as leading the team to 2006 UEFA Champions League final in his role as the captain. Apart from Arsenal Henry has played for many clubs in Europe among them is Juventus and Fc Barcelona.

