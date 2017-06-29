NAIROBI – Women suffering from Fistula in Kenya are having a great reason to smile through the free reconstructive surgery from free fistula camp at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

More than 100 women have received the surgery while about 40 are admitted at the facility awaiting surgery. The camp was funded by Safaricom Foundation, Freedom from obstetric Fistula Foundation-Kenya and Flying Doctors Society of Africa and will see over 200 women benefit.

The free fistula camp is part of a three year Kshs.114 million Safaricom Foundation, Flying Doctors Society of Africa and Freedom from Fistula Foundation-Kenya grant towards various interventions for women living with obstetric fistula.

Speaking during the opening during the of the Free Fistula campaign on 28th June 2017, the Chairman Safaricom Foundation, Mr. Joseph Ogutu said that free fistula camps will also be replicated across various counties.

“We seek to raise awareness on obstetric fistula and mobilize women suffering from fistula to come forward for surgery to rectify the condition,” said Joseph Ogutu, Chairman, Safaricom Foundation.

Part of the funding will also go towards training 20 specialists, 20 anesthetists and 40 nurses on fistula management while enhancing their capacity to handle the condition in seven hospitals.

The World Health Organization has termed fistula as “the single most dramatic aftermath of neglected childbirth” estimating that more than 2 million women live with fistula worldwide.

The common causes of fistula are obstructed labor, sexual violence, early marriage and childbirth, Female Genital Mutilation and lack of access to skilled maternity care.

In Kenya, there are an estimated 3,000 new cases of fistula each year. Only 7.5 percent of these access the necessary medical care for the condition. This leads to high backlog of fistula cases.

Safaricom Foundation partners with Kenyan communities, organizations and institutions to improve and transform lives.