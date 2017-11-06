Morrocan champions Wydad Casablanca made history by lifting the Continent’s prestigious Silver where; club championship which is an equivalent of Europe’s champions league. This is after they won 1-0 against the former Africa and Egypt champions Al Ahly Cairo making it 2-1 in aggregate; they had earlier drawn 1-1.

The new champions got their goal in the 70th minute through Walid El Karti. They will now represent the African continent on club world cup event next year.

It was an historic record for the club as this was their 2nd time ever to be declared the African Champions, and the second Morrocan club to have won the cup after Raja Casablanca who have won the tournament on three different occasions.

Although Ahly Cairo of Egypt lost the 2017 championship edition to Morrocan champions, they are the most successful club in the continent to have won the tournament in many times than any other club in the continent. They have won it 8 times; 1982, 1987, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2012, 2013. Second is TB Mazembe of Democratic republic of Congo and Zamalek of Egypt who have both won it 5 times. Other clubs to have won the trophy are Hafia of Guinea (3 times), Canon Younde of Cameroon (3 Times), Asante Kotoko of Ghana (2 times), Esperance (2 times), Js Kabyille (2 times), Enyimba of Nigeria (2 times) and Es Setif of Tunisia ( 2 times). Others who have won it once are; Mamelodi Sundowns FC of south Africa, Vital (DRC), Asec Mimosas, Stade Abidjan (ivory coast) ), Orlando Pirates (S. Africa), Cara ( Congo Brazaville) and club Africain of Tunisia.

The winners of the trophy are awarded 2, 500, 000 us dollars as the price money by CAF who are the event organizers plus a cup and a ticket to represent the continent on the club world cup while the second runners up are awarded 500, 000 us dollars.

Wydad Casablanca wins African club championship was last modified: by