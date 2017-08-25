Zambian breweries’ project improves living standards of citizens

Citizens of Zambia have for the past two years improved their lifestyle through the Manja Pamodzi project by the Zambian breweries which has helped in creation of employment and keeping the environment clean in its operation areas.

The government of Zambia through the Vice President Inonge Wina applauded the project pledging government’s support to progressive projects that were complementing government’s efforts and uplifting the standards of living for citizens especially women.

“The project is in line with the government’s Keep Zambia Clean campaign. We as a government are happy with projects that are aimed at complementing our efforts. I am glad to hear that the project has about 400 collectors in the nine areas it is operating. This is good and commendable especially that almost 80 percent of these are women and they have started small businesses,” read a speech delivered on behalf of Vice President during the second Manja Pamodzi anniversary celebrations held at Southern Sun Hotel in Lusaka on Friday 25th August.

The vice President highlighted on how the project has not only made the communities’ lives better but also created opportunities for the collectors and processors.

“I am informed that the project has partnered with some schools in Lusaka and it is educating pupils on the waste management and how to keep the environment clean. As government, we are glad to note that through the Manja Pamodzi project, Zambian Breweries is helping to create jobs for people in line with government’s efforts to create more employment opportunities for people and allow them to uplift their standard of living. I commend Zambian Breweries for this effort.” Mrs. Wina explained.

Mrs. Wina expressed happiness that the project had helped minimize the amount of littering in the communities through its environmental health education, and this had also helped reduce the drainage blockages.

She called on the project to expand to other parts of the country and urged more stakeholders to partner with the project.

Earlier outgoing Zambian Breweries country director Annabelle Degroot said the project had recorded considerable success and had collected over 2,500 tonnes of recyclable waste.

She said the project was working with partners, among them the Millennium Challenge Account (MCA) Zambia, which has put in US$842,000.

“Since some of our products are packed in PET plastic bottles, cardboard cartons and HDPE plastic bottles we saw it fit to work towards a solution for waste management to reduce the impact on our communities.” Mrs Degroot said.

Mrs. Degroot urged government to consider a ban on plastic bags as some of the neighboring countries in the region have done.

Currently the project is in Mtendere, Chawama, Kalikiliki, Kalale, Matero, Chunga, N’gombe Chibolya and George compound, and has a total 399 collectors and eight aggregators. Of the 399, 79 percent – 314 – are women who have even started small businesses and are improving their lives.

In a speech read on her behalf, MCA Zambia CEO Pamela Kasese Bwalya said the Manja Pamodzi project fitted well with MCA’s agenda of improving sanitation in communities and also reducing drainage blockages.

“As you may be aware in the past years much money was being used in unblocking the drainage systems because people were just dumping their garbage in the drains. Now people know where to take the garbage and that the drainages are not bins. We are happy with the sensitization campaigns on the importance of keeping both the environment clean and collection of recyclable waste,” read her speech.

Minister of Water Development Sanitation and Environmental Protection Hon. Lloyd Kaziya commended people for adopting a better way of disposing off the garbage. He urged people to adopt the keep Zambian Clean starting from their own homes because that is the starting point of making the nation clean.

