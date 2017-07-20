HARARE – Zimbabwe paid $134 million as compensation to white former commercial farmers last year, helping to widen the budget deficit, Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa said on Thursday.
President Robert Mugabe’s government in 2000 began seizing white-owned farms saying this was to redress colonial imbalances. The IMF has said compensation the farmers is among the requirements for Zimbabwe to access new foreign funding. (Reuters)
